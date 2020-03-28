Britney Spears Reflects on 20 Years of 'Oops!... I Did It Again' -- See Her Post

Britney Spears is taking a trip down memory lane.

It's been two decades since the singer released her hit, "Oops!... I Did It Again," and on Friday, she couldn't help but look back on the iconic music video. Spears shared a photo of herself in her red latex catsuit, reminiscing on her day on set.

"Oops!….how did 20 years go by so fast 😅😅🙄 ?!??! I can’t believe it. I remember that red suit was so freaking hot …. but the dance was fun 💃🏼 and it made the shoot fly by," she wrote. "And now we're sitting in quarantine wishing we were on Mars 😜 ….. of course I am just kidding!"

"But seriously you have all shown so much support for this song and I thank you for it …. sending love to you all ❤️❤️❤️❤️," she concluded.

"Oops!... I Did It Again" came out March 27, 2000, and was featured on Spears' sophomore album of the same name. The fan-favorite track was nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 2001.

The accompanying music video, directed by Nigel Dick, has gone down as one of Spears' most memorable visuals.

