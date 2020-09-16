Britney Spears Posts About Finding Happiness Amid Her Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears is doing her best to stay positive amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old pop star posted a sunny selfie to Instagram, along with a message about finding happiness.

"Just a Touch of Rose 🌹," Britney titled the post. "Ask yourself today … am I truly happy ??? What makes you happy ... coffee ☕️ early in the morning ??? Dancing for hours ??? Making lots of plans for the day then canceling 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️???"

The "Slave 4 U" singer then admitted that she was looking for ways to bring more joy into her life. "Whatever it is .... I am trying to find more ways to give myself more self-love ..... and feeling confident in my divine feminine body!!!" she wrote. "I experience so much joy and passion ..... and always try to find ways I can demonstrate that to you all !!! I hope you are also finding ways to find joy and happiness ... GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!! Ps last pic is original 😉 !!!"

Britney's message comes on the same day as another hearing was taking place over her conservatorship.

This particular hearing addressed her father and conservator, Jamie Spear's, request that Andrew M. Wallet be added back as a co-conservator of her estate. Andrew previously served as a co-conservator from 2008 to March 2019. Britney opposes Andrew's appointment to the case, and noted in court docs that she didn't think she'd be able to afford him, due in large part to that she doesn't have a desire to perform.

ET recently spoke with Britney's former makeup artist and friend, Billy B Brasfield, about how she was doing amid the legal woes with her dad.

"It's inspiring to see how well she is managing the conservatorship case and she absolutely sees a light at the end of this very dark tunnel that she’s been in," he told ET. "She said that she wants people to know that she sees what's going on."