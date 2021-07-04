Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Says There's 'A Lot of Pain' Over Daughter's Conservatorship

Britney Spears' mom said there's "a lot of pain" involved in her daughter's conservatorship. Lynne Spears told reporters Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino in a New Yorkerexpose she had "mixed feelings" about Britney's situation.

The piece describes Lynne as "fastidiously polite" as she declined to answer questions about the case, and alleged that she warned she may have to "hang up abruptly" if a family member walked in and found her on a call with a reporter.

"I got mixed feelings about everything," Lynne told Farrow and Tolentino in June. "I don't know what to think ... It's a lot of pain, a lot of worry."

"I'm good," she added "wryly," per the publication. "I'm good at deflecting."

Britney has been under a legal conservatorship for 13 years, and spoke out against it in a fiery testimony at a Los Angeles court hearing last Wednesday. Joining the hearing via phone, Britney called her conservatorship "abusive."

The pop star made allegations against her father, Jamie Spears, and her other conservators, saying they have a tight rein over her finances, her career, her personal life and even her reproductive decisions.

A rep for Jodi Montgomery, the conservator of Britney's person, issued a statement earlier on Wednesday, saying that Jodi has not prevented her from having children, and supports Britney in her path to "no longer needing a conservatorship of the person."

Additionally, Jamie asked that his daughter's claims be investigated as they are "serious allegations regarding forced labor, forced medical treatment and therapy, improper medical care, and limitations on personal rights," in court documents obtained by ET.

On Thursday, Bessemer Trust requested to resign from the conservatorship of Britney's estate, stating that they initially believed that the singer was in the conservatorship voluntarily and had consented to them being a co-conservator. The judge granted and signed the request on Friday, and the court will formally hear Bessemer Trust's petition at the next hearing set for July 14.

