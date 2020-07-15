Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Files Legal Docs to Be Included in Daughter's Finances

Lynne Spears wants to be more in the know about her daughter Britney Spears' finances and trust. In court docs obtained by ET, the pop star's mother filed a request with the Los Angeles County Court on Monday to receive special notice on "all matters" in regard to Spears' SJB Revocable Trust.

The "Stronger" singer filed the SJB Revocable Trust in 2004 to protect her multimillion-dollar assets and set up her two sons for their future. It was also established to "hold and manage her material financial assets during her lifetime, and provide distribution of those assets upon her death," according to The Blast, which was first to report the news.

In May 2019, Lynne also requested special notice of all matters relating to Britney's conservatorship, in which she hasn't had any role previously.

"Britney's mother has always wanted to have a position in Britney's conservatorship," a source told ET at the time. "Her mom has tried at different points over the years to have some sort of say," the source said.

In May of this year, Britney's conservatorship was extended until at least the end of the summer. According to court documents obtained by ET at the time, Judge Brenda Penny issued an order authorizing the temporary conservator, Jodi Montgomery, to stay on Spears' conservatorship until at least Aug. 22, 2020.

Per the docs, the extension comes after the judge decided a hearing on the matter could not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Spears' father, Jamie, stepped down as her conservator in September 2019. Jamie had previously petitioned the court to hand over the reins of the singer's conservatorship, citing ongoing health issues. A judge approved the request and appointed Montgomery, Spear's longtime care manager, as her new conservator.

Lynne was by Britney's side in 2008 when she was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold. In 2010, Lynne opened up to ET about the harrowing night.

"With the hospital, that was the most horrible time, because I felt so helpless... I'm her mom," she said. "It's a long journey and we still have many bumps to go, you know, but we are resilient."

