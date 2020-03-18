Britney Spears Fires Back at Critics of Her Instagram Posts: 'Be Nice!'

Britney Spears is fed up with negative comments on her Instagram posts.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old singer posted a message on Instagram, reading, "Nobody watches you harder than the people who can't stand you." In her lengthy caption, Spears said that reading mean comments on her posts has affected her, specifically, mentioning criticism she's received due to her posting multiple shots of herself in a white swimsuit with a red background earlier this month."

"I've read a lot of things online of people criticizing my posts …. saying I post the same 15 pictures with the same red background and wearing the same white bathing suit," she continued. "For me I get really excited about my posts …. and I like to share them with you all!!!! I've never owned a white bathing suit before and I simply liked the red background!!!! Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings …. and I wanted to share because you really shouldn't be saying all of these mean things to someone you don't even know .… this goes for bullying anyone really!!!!!!"

Spears urged people to practice kindness amid the coronavirus pandemic. She also apologized if she's offended anyone.

"Hard times like we are currently living through should really teach us to be nice to one another …. !!!!!!" she added. "PS I saw some people were offended by me posting about horses yesterday …. I am truly sorry if I offended anyone. I think it's important to see things that bring happiness during hard times and making light of a situation can sometimes help people!!!! I love you all …. stay safe …. and be nice!!!!!"

Spears has been fighting back against both her haters and those wanting to silence her. She recently Instagrammed about no longer being concerned with making others uncomfortable at her own expense.

"Speak boldly with intellect," she posted on Instagram. "Never hush your voice for someone's comfort. Speak your mind, make people uncomfortable."

"Part of being bold ….. is making people uncomfortable 😉😘😘💋⭐️☕️!!!!!!!!" she added. "PS ….. so how comfortable have people been with you lately 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔???!!!"

Spears' 13-year-old son, Jayden, certainly made some of her fans uncomfortable earlier this month, when he went on Instagram Live and answered personal questions about his famous mother. Jayden claimed that Spears told him she was contemplating quitting her music career and also slammed his grandfather, Jamie Spears. Watch the video below for more: