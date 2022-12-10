Britney Spears Explains How She 'Accidentally' Deleted Her Instagram in Holiday-Themed Post

Britney Spears is offering an explanation about how her Instagram account was deactivated.

The singer on Friday posted a video in which she's dancing in front of a Christmas tree, stuffing her face in a cake, smearing it all over herself, chugging some bubbly and plain 'ol having a blast while keeping things festive. While she doesn't say anything in the video, set to the tune of Eartha Kitt's "Santa Baby," Spears offers a bit of an explanation in her caption.

The 41-year-old borrowed a line from one of her more famous tracks and wrote in her caption, in part, "I know my Instagram has been down a few times but honestly I did the last two times myself !!! Oops ... I accidentally pressed the wrong button ... damn that stupid button 😂🤷🏼‍♀️😜 !!!"

Spears, who turned 41 last week, deactivated her Instagram account on Tuesday, before reactivating the account on Thursday afternoon. In the new post, Spears also revealed some of her New Year's resolutions.

"My goal this year is to learn to be as COMFORTABLE with people as they are with me !!!!!" she wrote. "I want to go to a wedding this year, grab the mic, sing a song or two, and fall down eight times !!! It’s my first year in 15 years being treated as an equal and good God I didn’t know about this NO RULE THING !!!"

Her post came one day after Sam Asghari took to his Instagram Stories and addressed concerns over wife's recent social media activity and her absence from public events.

"Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it's good to take a break," Asghari wrote in a series of posts shared to his Instagram Stories. "She has her voice and is a free woman."

Asghari also addressed the reason he hasn't shared very many photos of Spears in recent months, writing, "I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times... Out of respect for her privacy, I don't post her 247. I ask for permission if I ever do."

For some time now, fans have speculated Spears is not the one in control of her social media channels. That theory was accentuated when the pop icon posted a celebratory picture of her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on Spears' 41st birthday, this after months of feuding between the siblings.

Spears has not commented publicly on the conspiracy theories and rumors.