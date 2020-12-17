Britney Spears Debuts Short Haircut: 'Out With the Old, In With the New'

Britney Spears is rocking a new 'do! The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her latest look -- a short haircut that has her blonde locks resting on her shoulders.

Wearing a colorful, floral outfit, Spears posted three separate selfies to give her fans a good look at her new hairstyle, which features layers framing her face.

"Cut my hair 💇🏼‍♀️ !!!!" Spears exclaimed in the caption. "You know what they say ...out with the old ...in with the new !!!!! Now let us pray."

Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, wholeheartedly approved of her look, commenting with four red heart emojis, writing, "I love it."

Spears' latest 'do comes amid a year of legal struggles for the singer, who's been battling her father, Jamie Spears, in court over her conservatorship.

"Britney has had a rough year when it comes to her conservatorship. While she appreciates what her father has done for her in the past, she feels she's ready to take more control of her finances and healthcare, and it's been an endless struggle," a source told ET ahead of Spears' birthday earlier this month. "She is excited about turning 39, and she thinks this year will be a healing year for her."

The source noted that, despite the legal battle, the pop princess is "is exercising and staying focused on her health."

"She has been doing really well," the source added. "Those around her are so happy to see her thriving."