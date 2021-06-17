Britney Spears Answers Fans' Questions on When She'll Take the Stage Again

Britney Spears is opening up about whether she'll take her social media dance moves to the stage ever again.

The 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Thursday to answer some questions from fans, including one about her future in performing. "OK, so I hear that you guys have been writing in and I'm here to answer all of your questions," Britney said. "The question is, Am I ready to take the stage again? Am I going to take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again?"

"I have no idea," she continued. "I'm having fun right now, I'm in a transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself so, that's it."

The new Instagram post comes less than a week before Britney's next court hearing in her ongoing conservatorship battle. ET confirmed earlier this month that due to COVID-19 protocols, the singer is anticipated to appear in Los Angeles court remotely, not in person, for the June 23 conservatorship hearing, where she is expected to address the court directly.

ET reported back in April that Britney had been granted a hearing to address the court directly. Britney's attorney, Samuel Ingham, shared in court at the time that his client "requested" that he "seek from the court a status hearing where she can address the court directly.” Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny approved the request and scheduled a hearing on June 23 to allow the singer to speak out in some manner.

Britney has been under legal constraints for 13 years, and has expressed through her attorney that she fears her father, Jamie Spears, and will not perform on stage as long as he remains a part of the conservatorship. While Britney hasn't publicly spoken out in detail about her conservatorship, she recently assured her fans that she was doing well.

"Yes, I'm totally fine. I'm extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, beautiful children," she said in another video answering fan questions. "I'm taking a break right now because I'm enjoying myself."

In an interview with ET this week, legal expert Rachel Stockman explained what fans could possibly expect from the upcoming hearing, and what advice she'd give Britney.

"This is a really big deal because we've heard Britney speak out on social media, but this is the first time we're going to hear her speaking out in court," she said. "If I was working with Britney, I would say, 'Let's keep this short, let's keep it to the point, let's speak from the heart .... let's not get into the legal nitty gritty.'"

"We think she's most likely going to ask for her father to be removed from the conservatorship," she added. "This is a tense relationship. It's documented. She's wanted him off for a while. So I think the goal in this status hearing, and the reason why she wants to speak out, is so the judge can hear from her and what she wants in this. So she has a voice."

