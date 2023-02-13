British Pop Group S Club 7 Announces 25th Anniversary Reunion Tour

S Club 7 fans in Europe have something to celebrate! The British pop group announced that they are reuniting for a 25th anniversary tour around the United Kingdom and Ireland.

All seven members, Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole, Rachel Stevens and Tina Barrett, will be going on the 11-date tour, which starts at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Oct. 13, and includes visits to Dublin, Glasgow, and Cardiff, before finishing at The O2 in London on Oct. 28. See full dates below and find tickets here.

"We can't wait to be reunited with you all this October," S Club 7 posted to their social media accounts.

The group also released a statement expressing their excitement for the tour. "After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we’re reuniting and performing together again. We’re so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7," reads their message. "We can’t even believe it’s been so long! Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we’ve ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party!!"

S Club 7 was created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998. They rose to fame in the U.K. thanks to the success of their BBC TV series, Miami 7.