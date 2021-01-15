'Bridgerton'-Inspired Dresses That'll Make You Feel Regency Chic

Can't stop thinking about Bridgerton? We can't blame you. The Gossip Girl-esque period piece set in Regency-era London has no shortage of drama, romance and jaw-dropping fashion.

The Netflix series, adapted from Julia Quinn's novels, has us gawking at the stunning ensembles, designed by Ellen Mirojnick. The costume designer explained to ET how she interpreted 1800s fashion for the modern screen.

"What we wanted to do was reinvent a particular way in which you look at the Regency period... because this isn't historically correct, but it is an interpretation of the Regency period. And we wanted so much for it to be beautiful, aspirational and absolutely appealing to a modern audience," Mirojnick said.

Mirojnick created a whopping 6,300 full looks for the series. Although we don't have a ball to go to any time soon, we can emulate the style particularly with frocks that say Regency chic. Think empire waist, puffed sleeves and square necklines. We've also found fancy tops and accessories to level up your Bridgerton-inspired look.

The series got a stamp of approval from real-life royal Sarah Ferguson, who told Variety she watched the binge-worthy show more than once.

“I adored it and have actually watched it twice. The costumes are beautiful. It seems to have come out at the right time to offer people a bit of escapism from this dreadful pandemic and this diabolical war we are in against a virus. ‘Bridgerton’ has been able to open up a lot of color in people’s hearts and it took people on a journey," the Duchess of York told the magazine.

Shop ET Style's selection of similar Bridgerton dresses and other fashion items inspired by the series to wear in 2021.

Free People

Free People

>Free People

The empire waist, square neckline, puffed sleeves and blue hue make this Free People mini dress so Daphne Bridgerton.

Kiss The Sky

Urban Outfitters

>Kiss The Sky

Feminine floral patterns were seen throughout the series. We love the combination of two prints on this number by Kiss the Sky with blouson sleeves and ruffle trim.

Faithfull the Brand

Bloomingdale's

>Faithfull the Brand

Act fact to get 70% off on this Faithfull the Brand midi at Bloomingdale's.

REGULARLY $189

& Other Stories

ASOS

>& Other Stories

Garden party dress but make it Regency.

REGULARLY $172

Eloquii

Eloquii

>Eloquii

Use the code STOCKUP to get 40% off this gorgeous Eloquii maxi.

REGULARLY $124.95

Missguided

Missguided

>Missguided

The diamante adornment in combination with the rich ruby hue confirms this fancy dress is fit for a ball.

REGULARLY $78

H&M

H&M

>H&M

Score this satin-like mini with puffed short sleeves and draped bust for under $10 at H&M.

REGULARLY $17.99

Susana Monaco

Revolve

>Susana Monaco

The gathered detail makes this Susana Monaco design utterly romantic.

Reformation

Reformation

>Reformation

There's something regal about this Reformation piece thanks to its dramatic shoulders, fitted bodice and full skirt.

Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal

>Nasty Gal

This adorable long-sleeve sweater from Nasty Gal will dress up any pair of denim.

REGULARLY $45

ASTR The Label

Nordstrom

>ASTR The Label

An ASTR The Label bodysuit featuring delicate sheer puff sleeves.

Express

Express

>Express

When a tiara isn't practical, an embellished headband will do.

REGULARLY $58

BaubleBar

BaubleBar

>BaubleBar

A glamorous necklace from BaubleBar that's over-the-top perfect. Use the code EXTRA20 to get 20% off the sale price.

REGULARLY $68

Boutique De FGG

Amazon

>Boutique De FGG

A decadent bag to reserve for a special evening.

REGULARLY $45.99