Brian Laundrie's Remains Showed Animal 'Gnawing and Chewing' Marks, Full Autopsy Report Reveals

Details surrounding Brian Laundrie's death in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida, have come to light following the release of the completed autopsy report.

The 47-page report, obtained by ET, reveals the findings from examination of Laundrie's remains, which authorities found scattered in the Environmental Park back in October, following a lengthy search for the 23-year-old fugitive, who had been a suspect in the murder of Gabby Petito at the time of his disappearance.

It was revealed that Laundrie had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in November, after his remains were handed over to a forensic anthropologist. The full report, however, was not released until Monday, and largely detailed the condition of Laundrie's skeletal remains.

According to the forensic investigation, many of Laundrie's bones displayed signed of post-mortem scavenging, with animal gnaw marks, which is likely why most soft tissue had disappeared from the remains.

"No soft tissue remains but for minimal partially calcified costal cartilage at the anterior aspects of some of the lower ribs," the report detailed. "Multiple long bones including bones of the arms and legs all disclose carnivore predation activity characterized by gnawing and chewing,

The report explained that the remains had been conclusively identified as Laundrie's, using antemortem dental radiograph and record comparison. additionally, the toxicology report showed that no drugs were detected in his system.

The FBI announced in January that Laundrie was solely responsible for Petito's death, and that their investigation "did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death."

According to the FBI, the agency made the determination after discovering a journal entry in which Laundrie took "responsibility" for the killing.

Following the discovery of human remains that were later confirmed to be that of Laundrie's, the FBI said further search of the area on Oct. 20 also turned up a backpack, a notebook and a gun. "A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito's death," the FBI said in a statement.

About a week before authorities found Laundrie's remains in October, a Wyoming coroner revealed Petito's cause of death was determined to be from strangulation. The manner of the death was ruled a homicide. At that time, there was a manhunt well underway to find Laundrie, who had gone missing shortly after Petito was reported missing.