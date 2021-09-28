Brian Austin Green Says He and Sharna Burgess 'Filled a Void' for Each Other (Exclusive)

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are living out a realistic fairytale. The couple of more than a year are currently competing on Dancing With the Stars together, and after Green, 48, described their romance as "storybook," ET's Lauren Zima checked in with the couple via Zoom to see what makes them click.

"It's storybook because I never expected to meet and be with somebody that covers everything the way Sharna does," Green tells ET. "She's an amazing person. She's incredibly loving. She's incredibly patient. She's beautiful. She's great with my kids. She's just the whole package, and she's somebody that I can talk to and trust. I trust her input on things, which is hard to find."

Burgess, 36, similarly gushes about the actor, saying, "I never knew it could feel like this. I never knew it could be like this, and I'm grateful for everyday and the time that I get to share and spend with Brian and the kids."

Green shares three boys -- Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5-- with his ex, Megan Fox, and also has a 19-year-old son, Kassius, from a previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star says he wasn't looking for a relationship when he met Sharna in the middle of a pandemic after separating from Fox.

"I was really in a place of like, 'I'm just doing what I'm doing.' I'm building chicken coops and building little bonfires with the kids and we're just doing these things, and if somebody wants to come in and join this, they can," he says. "But the bar for me and who I let into that seemed so high at the time that it didn't honestly seem like somebody could fill it. And then Sharna came along and it was like, 'Oh man. I can't wait for my kids to meet her.' And sure enough, it absolutely paid off. My kids love her, they love her to death."

Burgess is similarly smitten with Green's children, adding, "I love them! They're amazing, and I miss them when we're not with them."

"We had both been on these paths of just really, really caring about ourselves," he explains. "I wasn't really looking for a relationship at the time. Sharna was, but was totally content being on her own and doing everything for herself, so I think we really filled a void for each other that we didn't see coming."

The actor adds that he feels they never had a "honeymoon period" because they decided to both be open and honest with one another from the start.

"When we first met we made the choice individually -- which was really amazing that we were both in the same place -- we made the choice early on of being exactly who we were," he says. "Not trying to present ourselves as different, unflawed people or what the other person might find attractive or any of that... we put out there from the very beginning to each other who we were so when things happen and come up nothing is surprising."

Green is currently competing on DWTS, which airs Mondays on ABC.