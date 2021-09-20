Brian Austin Green on Bringing His 'Real Relationship' With Sharna Burgess to 'DWTS' (Exclusive)

After the show, the couple spoke with ET's Lauren Zima backstage, and Green opened up about why he feels their real-life romance could be a breath of fresh air for the reality competition series.

"I think this is a really cool opportunity to have a real relationship and have that chemistry, and you're not trying to create it for the show, it's there," Green said, contrasting their pre-existing relationship of nearly a year to DWTS' long history of so-called showmances. "It's a different thing to show people than what they've seen."

The two have a cute, easy chemistry to their relationship that translates well in the competition, and Burgess explained they have the kind of connection in which they like to joke around and push each other's buttons.

"We love to have fun with each other... we playfully tease each other," Burgess said, adding that "all the other pros are so happy for me."

"Yeah, but they're still giving us a hard time," Green added with a laugh.

Before they hit the dance floor to deliver their foxtrot -- set to Silk Sonic's "Skate" -- fans saw their pre-taped package showing the two during their rehearsals. In the package, Green jokes, "If I mess this up, I wouldn't be surprised if Sharna left me."

Speaking with ET, Green elaborated on what the stakes of competing as Burgess' DWTS partner really were when it came to their relationship.

"When we first started dating she always said that one of her dreams with me was, 'Hey, we'll dance together one day.' And then [I realized], if I suck at this, she's gonna have to write off that dream and be like, 'Oh, we'll get into skydiving I guess," Green said. "I didn't want her to have to write that dream off because I was terrible at it."

As it turns out, Green isn't terrible at it, and their lively routine earned them some supportive praise from the judges and a respectable Week 1 score of 24 out of 40.

The highlight of their dance, however, came as the music ended and Green planted a kiss on his lady love, which she sweetly returned.

"It felt natural and easy," Burgess said of both dancing with her boyfriend and sharing a kiss on the dancefloor. "I was so proud of him, I couldn't NOT kiss him at the end of it. And then I was just giddy after that."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

