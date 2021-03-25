Brett Young and Wife Taylor Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 2

Brett Young is looking forward to being the proud father of two daughters!

The 40-year-old country singer revealed during Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that he and his wife, Taylor, are expecting a baby girl. The two are also parents to 1-year-old daughter Presley.

"Since my wife and my baby couldn't be here, I thought it would be fun to at least use a picture," Young said. "So I don't know if you guys can tell that there aren't any blue balls in the tub with Presley ... we got baby girl No. 2 on the way!"

"Yeah, so I need to get boy dogs or something," he joked.

ET reported back in January that Brett and Taylor were expecting baby No. 2. "And then we were 4," Brett wrote on Instagram. "It seems like just yesterday we found out our little Presley was on her way. We are beyond blessed by this growing little family!"

"Sweet baby, you are already so loved and we cannot wait to meet you!" Taylor added in her own announcement post. "Baby #2 coming this summer."

In a 2018 interview with ET, Brett opened up about the kind of father he was hoping to be someday. "I hope that when it’s time for me to be a dad, I am able to take from the kind of parents [mine] were," he said at the time. "I hope that the kind of dad that I am is a little different than the personality I show in my work life."

Congrats to the happy couple!