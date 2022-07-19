Brett Goldstein on Making His MCU Debut as Hercules and Fighting Chris Hemsworth (Exclusive)

That AFC Richmond fan chant has it right -- Roy Kent really is "every-f**king-where!" Ted Lasso fans were thrilled to see series star Brett Goldstein as the newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he made his debut in an epic post-credits scene for Thor: Love and Thunder as none other than the God of Strength himself, Hercules.

"When [Marvel] called me and said, 'Oh, we've had this idea, I was like, well, there's something wrong with their space-time continuum," Goldstein told ET's Cassie DiLaura of the cameo at a Ted Lasso Emmys FYC event in Los Angeles on Monday. "I'm in the wrong universe -- or the right one, let's face it. Something's happened, I'm being punk'd."

Seeing Goldstein in costume as the Marvel-canon version of the legendary hero made the casting very real though, and Hercules' promise to father Zeus (Russell Crowe) that he would avenge him and make Thor "fall from the sky" already has fans speculating about his involvement in future MCU projects. However, the actor and writer already has his marching orders to keep mum.

"Once I agreed, they put a chip in your brain at Marvel, and my head will explode like Scanners if I say any more," he teased.

That said, is he ready to go toe-to-toe with Chris Hemsworth in a battle of the gods? "Yeah, I mean, he seems like a small guy," Goldstein said with a laugh. "We're a similar build."

Before any on-screen battles, however, it's time for some off-screen celebrations, as Team Ted Lasso prepares for the 2022 Emmy Awards -- returning this year with 20 nominations after a big night at last year's awards, where the show won Outstanding Comedy Series, as well as acting honors for star and creator Jason Sudeikis, supporting actress Hannah Waddingham, and Goldstein, who took home Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

He's nominated again this year in the same category, alongside co-star Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed, however, Goldstein said last year's win hasn't done anything to bolster his confidence going into this year's Emmys.

"I didn't expect any of this, so I still find it surreal," he admitted. "I think when we did the first Emmys, it was so mad, it was f**king insane, and then it ended and you were like, 'Well, that's it then'... So then, for this to happen again, you're just like-- I don't know what you're meant to do. It's too much."

Ted Lasso seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Apple TV+. The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards air live on Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.