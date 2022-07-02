Bret Michaels Vows to Give '1000 Percent' in Return to Stage Following Hospitalization in Nashville

Bret Michaels shared some great news just hours before his scheduled concert in Jacksonville. The musician said that, despite "not feeling my Sunday best," he'll return to the stage and give fans "1000 percent."

The singer took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a health update just days after he was hospitalized in Nashville, Tennessee.

"It has been a rough couple of days for me," the singer said in a video shared on Instagram. "I just wanna say to everyone thank you. It means the world to me. I’m here in Jacksonville. I’m ready to rock. I’m gonna give you 1000 percent of everything I got in the tank right now. Not feeling my Sunday best, but I’m gonna keep rocking. I’m gonna bring it. I cannot be more grateful for such an awesome, incredible family, friends and fans. Thank you."

While the Poison frontman vowed to return to the stage, he did, however, cancel his meet-and-greet with fans. He also took to Instagram and shared why he decided to nix it.

"As for the awesome Poison meet & greet, you know I always give 1000% both during the meet and greet and on stage," he said in a statement. "Doctors have highly recommended that I continue to rest and try to save all the energy I can for the show. Therefore I will not be able to be at the meet and greet this evening. I encourage you to go see the other guys and enjoy the meet and greet."

The 59-year-old was hospitalized in Nashville and was forced to cancel his show there as a result. As for the reason that landed him in the hospital, Michaels said it was "due to an unforeseen medical complication."

Poison is on tour alongside Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. After Saturday's show in Jacksonville, the tour will continue Tuesday in St. Louis, Missouri.