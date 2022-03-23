Brandy to Star Alongside Matt Cedeño and Heather Graham in Netflix Holiday Film 'Best. Christmas. Ever.'

One of ABC's Queens is heading to Netflix! A rep for the streamer confirmed to ET that Brandy has signed on to star in the upcoming holiday film Best. Christmas. Ever. from director Mary Lambert.

The singer-actress will star alongside Power's Matt Cedeño, Heather Graham and Jason Biggs.

Written by Father of the Bride director and writer Charles Shyer and Todd Calgi Gallicano, author of the Sam London Adventure book series, the film follows Brandy's Jackie, who every Christmas, without fail, sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend, Charlotte (Graham), feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte, her husband, Rob (Biggs), and their family on Jackie's and her husband, Valentino's (Cedeño), snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, Charlotte seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend's "perfect" life can’t possibly be that perfect. But in her overzealous attempt to expose Jackie, Charlotte nearly ruins Christmas for both families and must team up with her old friend to put the pieces back together.

Brandy recently wrapped the first season of her musical-drama series on ABC, which follows four women looking to recapture the fame they achieved as the '90s hip-hop group, Nasty B*tches. Having been estranged for about 20 years, the four must work to regain the swagger they had as the iconic group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.

When ET sat down to speak with the stars before the show's premiere -- Eve, who plays Brianna aka Professor Sex, Naturi Naughton, who plays Jill aka Da Thrill, Brandy, who portrays Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics, and Nadine Velazquez, who plays Valeria aka Butter Pecan -- Brandy shared that the series' musical aspect drew her the most.

"Music is my first love, so to be able to be a part of a show that is representing women empowerment and a '90s legendary group -- that's never been done before," Brandy said, explaining what drew her to the series. "I felt like I could relate to my character, Naomi, you know, being a single mom, trying to balance [everything] even though she doesn't do a good job at it. I did a way better job at it, but balancing going after her dreams and having to raise a young daughter, that is something that I can relate to and I just loved it."

"And the script was a page-turner -- I expressed every emotion as I was reading and I just couldn't say no to it," she added.

The singer also shared that the theme of empowerment, independence and confidence was another huge draw for her. She noted that despite women being more present in the hip-hop game nowadays, it hasn't always been a safe space in the past.

"There was a time where only like one woman would be celebrated as a hip-hop artist, as a rapper, so it's so great to see four women in a group as hip-hop rappers," she shared. "I've never seen anything like that and it made me feel so good and it brought me to a time where my very first single that I remix[ed] and I wanted to have rappers on there. I got Queen Latifah, MC Lyte and YoYo to be a part of it and I remember loving that moment. So to have this every day and do this every day with four women and this music with Swizz Beatz, I'm like, yes."

Queens is available to stream on Hulu.