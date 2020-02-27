Brandon Jenner and Cayley Stoker Welcome Twin Sons: See the First Photo

Brandon Jenner's wife, Cayley Stoker, has given birth to their twins.

Jenner's mother, Linda Thompson, shared the big news on Instagram on Thursday, revealing that her son and daughter-in-law welcomed twin boys, who the couple has decided to name Bo and Sam. Thompson posted adorable photos of Jenner holding his twin sons, we well as her snuggling with them.

Jenner is also a dad to his 4-year-old daughter, Eva, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Leah Felder. He has yet to comment on his and his wife's big news on social media.

Meanwhile, Thompson wrote, "@caylita_ @brandonjenner are the proud parents of two exceptionally beautiful fraternal twin boys!!! Bo Thompson Jenner & Sam Stoker Jenner - already snuggling with their La La almost every day! Feeling so blessed as a family - with Eva being the BEST big sister imaginable! #twinboys #lala."

Jenner, the 38-year-old son of Caitlyn Jenner and Thompson, announced he and Stoker were expecting twins in August. "We're madly in love and we are very excited about this!" he told People, adding that they decided not to find out the sex of the babies.

The musician also noted that it was completely amicable between him and Felder, and that they -- as well as Stoker -- told Eva the news that she was going to be a big sister together.

"Leah and I split up in a really beautiful way, and I think we handled it in the best way possible," he said. "It was a process, and it took some time to finalize. And now that Leah and I have moved on, I am starting a family with Cayley, and I’m so happy about it."

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, Cayley," he Instagrammed alongside pictures of her. "I have discovered a whole new level of happiness because of you. You are smart, kind, funny, driven, caring and super pregnant at the moment with our twin babies!! 🙌🏼❤️❤️🙌🏼 I will forever cherish what we have together and am so looking forward to celebrating every one of your birthdays with you from here on out. 😁👌 Eva, Onyx and I are so unbelievably lucky to have you in our lives. 🍀 Thank you a trillion times over for loving me the way you do. ❤️🙏🏼❤️