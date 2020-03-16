Brandon Flowers Singing The Killers' 'Mr. Brightside' While Washing His Hands Will Brighten Your Day

You can depend on Mr. Brightside to brighten up social media amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers took to Twitter on Monday to share a video showing him washing his hands while belting out the band’s 2003 hit, “Mr. Brightside.”

The 38-year-old musician sang the song’s chorus while thoroughly giving his hands a scrub for more than 30 seconds.

Health professionals have recommended that people regularly wash their hands for at least 20 seconds to help slow the spread of the virus, which has reportedly killed more than 6,500 people worldwide.

While experts suggested singing “Happy Birthday” twice to count out the 20 seconds of hand washing, Flowers is among many musicians and fans who are serving up alternative suggestions.

Mariah Carey shared a video showing her and her twins using the Ol' Dirty Bastard remix of her hit, “Fantasy,” to guide their washing timeline. “Washing our hands to 20 seconds of Ol' Dirty Bastard! Stay safe everybody!❤️” Carey wrote.

The Backstreet Boys, meanwhile, offered several choruses from their songs to help fans time their handwashing. “BSB PSA. The Backstreet Boys care about your health and safety. Please use these songs to guide yourself in proper handwashing time,” the group posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old from England has designed a website, Wash Your Lyrics, where users can enter their favorite band and song for a customized, step-by-step breakdown of recommended handwashing time and technique.

See more on coronavirus below.