Brandi Glanville Tells Denise Richards to ‘Take Responsibility’ Amid Cheating Allegations

Brandi Glanville isn't holding back in her ongoing feud with Denise Richards. The two Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have been at-odds this season following Glanville's claim that she hooked up with Richards after being told the actress had an open marriage to Aaron Phypers. Glanville said that ended up not being true and accused Richards of cheating on her husband with her.

Richards denies ever having sex with Glanville, claiming the reality star lied about the entire event. Things came to a head on the show last week when the ladies took a group trip to Italy where Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards confronted Richards about Glanville's allegations.

On Tuesday, Glanville directly tweeted to Richards, writing, "Maybe if you’re so worried about hurting your children then as a married woman you should not f**k your cast mates and expect it not to get out take responsibility for your part DR."

The tweet came before Wednesday's episode of the show where Richards claimed that Glanville had been candid about hooking up with several other females on RHOBH, implying one was co-star Lisa Rinna, which Rinna denied.

"I don't think Brandi Glanville has ever said she's had sex with me," Rinna said during the episode. "Don't say that! Don't even put that out there."

Mellencamp recently spoke with ET's Brice Sander about the incident and why she believes Glanville over Richards.

"I was there in the moment going, 'Holy crap!' One, this woman is telling me the truth, and two, she's hurt," Mellencamp told ET of Glanville's confession to her. "That's what sat with me. ... This was a completely different side of her and I was like, 'I don't think she's bullsh**ting right now.' I think she's being honest."

