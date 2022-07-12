Bradley Cooper Sparks Romance With Political Aide Huma Abedin: Reports

Romance is in bloom. Bradley Cooper has sparked a new relationship!

The Nightmare Alley star is dating Hillary Clinton aide and political figure Huma Abedin, according to multiplereports.

Abedin -- who was previously married to disgraced politician Anthony Weiner before their split and his subsequent incarceration -- has been seeing Cooper for the past few months, Page Six reports.

The outlet also reports that Cooper and Abedin were introduced to one another by Vogue editor and fashion icon Anna Wintour.

Both Abedin and Cooper were in attendance at this year's Met Gala, which Wintour oversees and serves as a chairwoman for the event's board.

Abedin shares a 10-year-old son, Jordan, with her ex, and their divorce is nearing finalization several years after she first filed.

Cooper, meanwhile, shares a 5-year-old daughter, Lea, with his ex, model Irina Shayk. However, Cooper and Shayk have remained close friends and co-parents, often spending time together and supporting one another at professional events.

Recently Shayk came out to support Cooper at the premiere of Nightmare Alley in December. The actor told ET at the time that he feels the support and friendship with Shayk is "very special."