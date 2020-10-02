Bradley Cooper and Renee Zellweger Share Cute Oscars Moment 9 Years After Their Split

There's no bad blood between these former flames.

While it was Renee Zellweger's night to shine, she and Bradley Cooper shared a sweet moment together at Sunday's 92nd annual Oscars, when they ran into one another inside the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

The pair -- who reportedly dated for two years before splitting up in 2011 -- were all smiles as they chatted in the star-studded audience during the grand ceremony.

Zellweger shined in a shimmering white, off-the-shoulder, custom Armani Privé gown, and Cooper looked as dapper as ever rocking a traditional tuxedo and his trademark charming smile.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Both Zellweger and Cooper were nominated for Oscars on Sunday. Cooper was nominated for Joker -- which he produced -- while Zellweger was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Judy.

Zellweger ended up walking away with the win, earning the second Oscar of her career. Meanwhile, Parasite beat out all its competition for Best Picture, making this the eighth nomination for Cooper without having earned the golden statue.

Hours before her victory -- which she was the odds-on favorite to win -- Zellweger walked the red carpet and spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier and special correspondent Sharon Osbourne about her stunning outfit.

"It's simple and classic, but not," she said about her chic dress with a smile. She also talked to ET about her standout accessory -- a massive ring: "It's nice and soft. I won't be hurting anybody or snagging any dresses tonight."

