Brad Pitt’s Ex Gwyneth Paltrow Congratulates Jennifer Aniston on Her 'Deserved' Win

Gwyneth Paltrow is congratulating one of Brad Pitt's fellow exes!

Following the SAG Awards on Sunday, Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to share a pic of herself after her big win for Female Actor in a Drama Series for her work on The Morning Show. The excited post came after she reunited with Pitt, whom she was married to from 2000 to 2005, at the ceremony.

Many of Aniston's famous friends took to the comments section to praise the Apple TV+ star for her win, including Paltrow, who dated Pitt for two years before they ended their engagement in 1997.

"So deserved," Paltrow commented alongside a pink heart emoji.

Allison Janney agreed with Paltrow, writing that Aniston was "so deserving" and "looked gorgeous."

Meanwhile, Aniston's Friends co-star Courteney Cox wrote, "So proud of you! And you're gorgeous."

"We are so happy for you!!!!!" Rita Wilson commented.

"Long time coming," Octavia Spencer added.

Chelsea Handler, Mario Lopez, Martha Hunt and Mindy Kaling also chimed in with their congrats.

This isn't the first time Paltrow has supported Aniston. In fact, the GOOP founder attended Aniston's 50th birthday party last month, an event that Pitt also stepped out for.

Additionally, last January, Paltrow took to Instagram to comment on a post that read "Brad: The man who likes to look like his girlfriend," alongside pics of Pitt with Aniston, Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.

"Or we like to look like him, let's face it," Paltrow quipped at the time.

Watch the video below for more on Aniston and Pitt's reunion.