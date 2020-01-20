Brad Pitt Roasts Himself, Quentin Tarantino and More in Hilarious SAG Speech: Everything He Said

Brad Pitt's win for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards didn't come as much of a surprise, but his speech was certainly a highlight of the entire evening.

From roasting his own love life -- which got laughs and applause from ex-wife Jennifer Aniston -- to teasing his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino for his frequent feet shots of his leading ladies, Pitt hit the perfect balance of big laughs and heartwarming sincerity, setting the bar very high for the rest of the night.

Read his entire speech below in full:

I gotta add this to my Tinder profile. Thank you, my brothers my sisters, this means so much, more than I could possibly fathom.

I want you to know, I watch everything. I watch you all, and the work has been mesmerizing, so I thank you. I want to thank my co-stars: Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie's feet. Margaret Qualley's feet. Dakota Fanning's feet. Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA.

We all know what we do is a team sport, and we elevate each other and I got to work with some amazing, amazing people. Mr. Pacino, Mr. Dern, Kurt Russell, Leo, Dakota, Tim -- where are you guys? -- Miss Butters, a bunch of the new generation, Margaret Qualley, Austin Butler, anyway, you all elevated my game. I certainly hope I did the same for you

Let's be honest, it was a difficult part: A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch.

Listen, I love our community so much. It's been amazing to me, I've met so many amazing people along the way. Each of us in this room, you know, we know pain, we know loneliness, we bring that to the screen. We know moments of grace, we've had moments of wisdom, we bring that to the screen. We've all had a laugh at our ridiculousness, and we know funny, and we bring that to the screen. And goddamn, I think that's a worthy endeavor.

I've been banging away at this thing for 30 years. I think the simple math is, some projects work and some don't. There's no reason to belabor either one. Just get on to the next and keep telling stories. Thank you for this, my love and respect, enjoy the evening, 'cause tomorrow it's back to work.

Frankly, it's impressive that Pitt had another speech in him, as he's been sweeping the major awards shows en route to the 2020 Academy Awards, where he's the frontrunner to win once again for his portrayal of Hollywood stuntman Cliff Booth in Tarantino's Hollywood epic. See more on the actor's impressive run in the video below.