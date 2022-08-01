Brad Pitt Praises ‘Very Beautiful’ Daughter Shiloh: ‘Brings a Tear to the Eye’ (Exclusive)

One adoring dad! Brad Pitt had nothing but praise and admiration for his 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh, and her dance moves.

"It brings a tear to the eye, yeah," Pitt said of Shiloh and her love for dance and performance, adding that she's "very beautiful."

"I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here," he added with a laugh.

When asked about whether or not he's hoping his kids stay away from the spotlight or embrace the creative arts, Pitt said he's just hoping they discover the paths that lead them to joy.

"I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish," Pitt said of his children -- whom he shares with his ex, Angelina Jolie.

As for his own creative efforts, Pitt's performance in Bullet Train marks new territory for the celebrated actor, as it's an action comedy inspired heavily by the iconic Jackie Chan -- who was a great influence on both Pitt and director David Leitch.

"We always talk about Jackie Chan, how much we love Jackie Chan," Pitt said, He's like our Charlie Chaplin, he's just so underrated. And it's so amazing the stuff that he's pulled off. So to do something in that vein, with the comedy infused into the fights, I've never done that before!"

Bullet Train -- which is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka and follows five assassins aboard the same bullet train out of Tokyo -- speeds into theaters Aug. 5.