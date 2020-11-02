Brad Pitt and Regina King's Sweet Encounter at the Oscars Has Twitter Hoping for a Rom-Com

Is there any Oscars moment more fun than when two A-list superstars share a moment of genuine gleeful friendship?
Viewers got a chance to bask in the pure glory of mutual respect and admiration between Brad Pitt and Regina King when she presented the actor with his Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Pitt was overjoyed by the win, and jogged onto the stage to accept the award, where King looked overjoyed to be handing it over to him.
Then, she watched from the side of the stage with the same kind of adoration everyone watching at home felt as Pitt shared his heartfelt speech.
The pair's friendship makes sense, and is especially meaningful given the circumstances. This is Pitt's first acting Oscar (after previously winning an Oscar as a producer on 12 Years a Slave). It comes one year after King won her first Oscar for If Beale Street Could Talk, which Pitt executive produced.
As the duo walked off stage, fans couldn't help but swoon over their effortless and immediate chemistry, as they talked with giddy excitement about Pitt's big win. King even planted a heartfelt kiss on Pitt's cheek while they exited and walked arm in arm backstage.
Needless to say, their adorable friendship sent fans into a frenzy, with many Twitter users hoping they land a romantic comedy sometime in the near future.
For more on Pitt's big victory and heartfelt speech, check out the video below!
