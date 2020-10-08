Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Former Beverly Hills Home Sells for $32.5 Million

The house that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston once lived in as a married couple has been sold yet another time.

The A-listers were married in 2000 and purchased the Beverly Hills mansion in 2001 for $13.5 million, The Wall Street Journal reports. Pitt and Aniston sold the house in 2006, one year after their divorce, for an estimated $28 million, according to the book Wallace Neff: Master Architects of Southern California 1920-1940.

Last year, the 12,000 square-foot mansion went back on the market for $56 million, where it continued to drop in price. It was taken off the market last March, when it was priced at $44.5 million. Over a year later, the Los Angeles Times is reporting that the house has been sold for $32.5 million in an off-market deal.

The amount is more than double what Aniston and Pitt paid for the estate nearly 20 years ago.

Listed by Susan Smith of Hilton & Hyland, the mansion was originally built in 1934, and has four bedrooms in addition to a private gym. The residence also includes a digital projector room, a gourmet kitchen with an eat-in area, and a lower level bar and sitting room that opens up to the pool and outdoor area with a fire place.

As for the estate itself, built by Frederick March and designed by Wallace Neff, there is a new tennis court with tennis pavilion and a two-story guest house. There are also two separate gated entrances on separate streets.

Meanwhile, it's been 15 years since Aniston and Pitt's divorce and the two have become amicable exes.

"[They] have been much closer friends since their divorces," a source told ET earlier this year of Pitt's 2016 split from Angelina Jolie and Aniston's 2018 breakup with Justin Theroux. "They have a very mature relationship that has evolved over time because they both have experienced marriages that didn’t work out."

As for 56-year-old Pitt and 51-year-old Aniston's love lives, the source said, "Brad has been dating, but nothing serious at the moment and Jen has truly been focusing on her career."

"Brad and Jen are very good friends. Neither of them are seeing anyone else seriously but as of right now they’re just friends," the source added. "Brad has grown so much in his life since he and Jen broke up."