Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Latest Court Battle Is Over Their $164 Million Chateau Miraval

The battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continues. Pitt's company, Mondo Bongo, has sued Jolie's company, Nouvel, claiming that she is trying to cut him out of a money-making deal to offload her shares in Chateau Miraval. ET has reached out to Jolie's team for comment.

Court documents filed in Luxembourg and obtained by ET on Tuesday state that Mondo Bongo is suing Nouvel to annul a transfer of Quimicum shares from Mondo Bongo to Nouvel.

Quimicum is the company that owns and controls Chateau Miraval, the former couple's estate and winery in France worth $164 million, the docs claim. When Pitt and Jolie originally purchased shares in Quimicum back in 2008, the ownership was split 60-40, with Mondo Bongo as a majority shareholder. According to the court docs, in 2013, Pitt agreed to have Mondo Bongo transfer some of its shares to Nouvel, which evened their stakes in Quimicum at 50-50.

The lawsuit claims that Jolie is attempting to sell her shares in Quimicum, and circumvent Mondo Bongo's right of first refusal. The documents accuse Jolie of "systemic obstruction," and state, "it is worth mentioning that, for the last four years, Nouvel [Jolie’s company] did not act in the best interest of Quimicum by systematically delaying the approval of the annual accounts and the renewal of the manager."

Pitt's company alleges it has made numerous good-faith attempts to settle this issue amicably, but has thus been forced to file a lawsuit to annul the transfer of Quimicum shares, and bring their respective ownerships of the company back to 60-40.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016. Their divorce was finalized in 2019, but they continue to battle it out over custody. See more in the video below.