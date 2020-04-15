'Botched' Star Dr. Paul Nassif Expecting His Fourth Child

Dr. Paul Nassif is about to welcome his fourth child! The 57-year-old Botched star and his wife, Brittany Pattakos, announced on Wednesday that they are expecting their first child together. Nassif shares three boys -- sons Gavin, 17, and twins Colin and Christian, 14 -- with ex-wife Adrienne Maloof.

"I’m so excited & blessed to announce that my wife @brittanypattakos and I are bringing a new life into this world," Nassif captioned an ultrasound picture on Instagram. "October can’t come soon enough to meet my first baby girl or my fourth baby boy (yes, it’s going to be a surprise for me)! All I know is I better get my diaper changing skills polished up. There is nothing like the feeling of holding a new born, especially when it’s my baby. ❤️."

Pattakos, who tied the knot with the E! star last year, added, "Waving Hi Friends! 🤗👋🏼 Due Oct! 🎃Next week I will be throwing @drpaulnassif a gender reveal party! 💙💖😍 (social distancing of course) Stay tuned! #thenassifbaby #13weekspregnant."

Nassif celebrated his six-month wedding anniversary with Pattakos late last month with a sweet Instagram post featuring some lovely wedding photos.

"Happy Anniversary to my best friend and partner @brittanypattakos... I can’t believe it’s already been 6 months! I’m so happy I get to spend the rest of my life with you. Even though we didn’t imagine we’d be celebrating under these circumstances, I know that we’ll have many more to celebrate... outside of the house!😆❤️"

