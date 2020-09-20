Blue Ivy Shuts Down Mom Beyoncé as She Tries to Tell a 'Corny Joke'

Blue Ivy Carter is not impressed by her mom, Beyoncé's, attempts at cracking a corny joke. The "Formation" singer and a number of other stars recited some of Tina Knowles-Lawson's "corny jokes" that she makes on Instagram during the annual Wearable Art Gala to benefit the WACO Theater, which was held virtually this year and was put on by Beyoncé's mom, Tina.

In a hilarious clip, which was shared by Tina, Beyoncé goes makeup-free in a black hoodie as she tries to tell her joke. But her 8-year-old daughter, Blue, quickly covers her mouth, saying, "No, that voice? Mom, the voice, no."

Tina then leaves her eldest daughter a voicemail, saying, "Hi B, I really appreciate you doing the joke because I know how busy you are. But can't you just put on some makeup and get in some good light and stuff? It's the gala, girl."

Naturally, Beyoncé listens to Mama Tina and goes all-out with makeup and fashion to deliver her corny joke.

"Why does Snoop Dogg need an umbrella?" she asks. "For drizzle, my nizzle."

Beyoncé was just one of many celebrities who participated in the corny joke tradition. Tina's other daughter, Solange Knowles, Megan Thee Stallion and Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams also made some wise cracks.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Tina ahead of Saturday's gala about why this year's virtual event was so fun for fans.

"A lot of people have not had the pleasure of coming to the gala and they would love to see what goes on," she told ET of the Ghana-themed gala. "And we got everything from behind-the-scenes interviews with my family and all of the beautiful fashions and highlights."

The Wearable Art Gala benefitted the WACO Theater, and though the event took place on Saturday, donations can still be made.