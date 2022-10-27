Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.

Beyoncé's photo carousel also includes a picture of her with musical duo Chloe and Halle Bailey. In one of the sweetest moments, Bey poses with her and JAY-Z's 10-year-old daughter.

Blue -- who rocks a blue suit and carries a bedazzled silver handbag -- is almost her mother’s height as they stand side by side in the picture. Keeping it a family affair, Beyoncé ends with a picture featuring her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and her husband, Richard, JAY-Z, Blue and her nephew, Juelz. Missing from the pic were Bey and Jay's 5-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

In another set of photos, shared on Wednesday, Bey poses with her husband for a picture using the same backdrop and shares the original sketch for her custom gown.

WACO Theater's Wearable Art Gala -- cofounded by Tina and Richard -- raised resources to support WACO Theater's youth mentorship programs.

It was a big night for Blue, who put herself in the running for a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings that were worn by her grandmother, Tina, and were previously owned by Beyoncé.

In videos shared from the event, Blue, with the supervision of Mom and Dad, engaged in a bit of a bidding war with Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez and her husband, Melvin, who ultimately went home with the earrings at a final bidding price of $105,000.

The star-studded event was also attended by Lupita Nyong’o, Magic Johnson, Terry Crews, Kelly Rowland, Angela Bassett, Issa Rae, Quinta Brunson and Tyler Perry.

On Saturday, Perry joked with ET about missing out on the opportunity to bid against Blue during the event.

"I didn’t have the chance to because the auction started late," he told ET. "And Blue Ivy sitting over there with the paddle, and I was like, ‘I know this kid’s gonna come at me tonight.’ She’s 11 [sic] looking like she’s 21. I’m like, 'This girl’s growing up so quickly, we’re getting old.'"