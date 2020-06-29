Blue Ivy Carter Wins First BET Award With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy won the award Sunday for "Brown Skin Girl," a track from Beyoncé's The Lion King: The Gift album that also features Wizkid and Saint Jhn.

The mother-daughter duo nabbed the accolade over "Underdog" by Alicia Keys; "Melanin" by Ciara feat. Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La; "I Choose" by Layton Greene; "Tempo" by Lizzo feat. Missy Elliott; and "Afeni" by Rapsody feat. PJ Morton.

The award was announced by Erica Ash, host of the BET Awards pre-show, who explained that "the songs in this category are as inspiring as they are empowering. Their themes speak to the bet Her audience -- plus they made us bop a little bit too."

Last July, Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, spoke with ET about what it was like hearing her granddaughter on an album at such a young age.

"Oh my god. That album is incredible," she gushed. "I can’t get enough of it and, of course, I'm not biased but that was wonderful and for Blue to be a part of it, it's amazing."

