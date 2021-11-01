Blue Ivy Carter Busts a Move in Adorable Dance Video, Grandma Tina Knowles Says She Reminds Her of Solange

Blue Ivy Carter is feeling the beat! The daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z isn't afraid to let loose in a new video, posted by her grandmother, Tina Knowles Lawson.

In the clip, Blue is rocking sneakers, a white skirt and a white tank top with a rainbow print across the front. The adorable 9-year-old doesn't hold back, busting a move as some of her pals dance around her.

"This is Blue but I swear it looks like Solange dancing at this age ❤️," Tina captioned the clip, referencing her younger daughter and Blue's aunt, Solange Knowles.

Blue has a reputation for making her love of music known. Back in October, J Balvin said that his "Mi Gente" remix with Beyoncé was due in part to Blue's love of the original.

"Her daughter was just like jamming and jamming to 'Mi Gente,'" Balvin shared on DJ Khaled's Amazon Music podcast, The First One. "So I received a call from my friend, Melissa, who told me, 'The only thing I hear in this house or everywhere we go is 'Mi Gente' because Blue is just like in love with the song.'"

Her love of the song gave Balvin the encouragement to reach out to Beyonce to see if she'd like to be on the remix.