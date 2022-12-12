Blake Shelton Surprises 'The Voice' Alums Worth the Wait With Grand Ole Opry Performance

Blake Shelton continues to support his Team Blake singers long after their season of The Voice!

The country star surprised mother-daughter trio Worth the Wait -- who made it to the live shows on season 19 with Team Blake -- with a FaceTime call as they performed a pop-up show at his Ole Red bar on Sunday night.

"I just wanted to call in and say hi to you three," Blake said, as the audience cheered. "I miss ya, and I'm really proud of ya, and, oh yeah! One other thing, I almost forgot, I'd like to invite you to play at the Grand Ole Opry next year."

As you can guess, the answer was a resounding yes! Watch the video below to see how the sweet moment played out:

Our friends @worththewaittrio were surprised by the boss man, @blakeshelton during the middle of their pop up show last night!



He invited the mother-daughter trio to make their Grand Ole @opry Debut early next year! Congratulations y’all! pic.twitter.com/TenIWbAw8z — Ole Red (@OleRed) December 12, 2022

As for this season of The Voice, Blake currently has the most remaining team members in the season 22 finale, with three performers to John Legend and Camila Cabello's one apiece.

And his wife, Gwen Stefani, couldn't help but get emotional last week ahead of the semifinal performances, when she spoke with ET on the red carpet.

"It's just been a really amazing season, too short," the coach shared. "It's mine and Blake's last season... I can't even get the words out of my mouth 'cause it sucks."

The pair tied the knot in July 2021, and season 22 marked Gwen's first season back as Blake's better half. However, the country star announced earlier this year that next season will be his last on the NBC singing competition, meaning this will be the couple's last go-round together.

"I never in my lifetime would've pictured me doing something like this, and it's been one of the most fun things I've ever done," she added. "I love being a coach, I love watching the contestants grow, I love having an impact, it's super inspiring for me. And then, on top of it, I meet my best friend here, that's gonna be forever mine."

The Voice's season 22 finale airs Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.