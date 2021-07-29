Blake Shelton Says He and Gwen Stefani Had 'a Hard Time' Getting Through Emotional Wedding Vows

Blake Shelton is sharing intimate details about his wedding to Gwen Stefani. The 45-year-old country star appeared on SiriusXM's The Highway on Thursday and opened up about the two writing their own vows to one another.

Shelton and Stefani's wedding was officiated by their good friend, Carson Daly, and Shelton noted that Daly took his job extremely seriously. Shelton said that it was Daly who insisted they write their own wedding vows, which 51-year-old Stefani was nervous about.

"Gwen, right up until the night before, like when it started getting, like, two weeks away, she was like, 'Oh my god, let's just not do that. Let's just, like, have the repeat after me stuff.' ... And Carson was adamant about, 'No, you can, look, you're a songwriter, you can do this.' And so, right up until the night before, she was working on hers and it was incredible."

Shelton said Stefani definitely delivered.

"I still haven't even seen a video of our wedding yet," he shares. "So I can't remember all the things she said, but it was, she had them written down and she had a hard time getting through them. I had a hard time, you know, trying to, you know, get through what she said also."

When it came to his vows, Shelton wrote a love song for his bride and enlisted the help of songwriter and producer Craig Wiseman.

"I started trying to write a song because that's kind of the opposite of what she would have expected me to do," he says of Stefani. "'Cause I'm to the point where I just don't write that many songs anymore. It's just like pulling teeth for me and she's always on my case about it. ... And so I started writing this song and I can only get so far with it. 'Cause I didn't want it to just be something for that moment. I wanted it to be something that was bigger and I saw I needed help. And so I called Craig Wiseman. I said 'Craig, you got to help me with this thing. Like, I'm not joking around here.'"

"I wanted something broad, but also specific to Gwen," he continues. "And so that's what I did. She didn't know I was going to do that. And so I surprised her with the song and we actually just recorded the song here in Nashville yesterday. I don't know what, or when we're going to do something with it, but it's something that I wanted to have a recording of. No matter what, you know what I'm saying?"

Shelton said he eventually wants to share the special song with fans.

"To me, a marriage, a ceremony is you're not keeping it private when you get married to somebody, you're announcing to the world -- 'Hey, this is my wife, just so everybody knows.' That's why we wear these rings," he explains. "You know, this is where we're together now. And I feel that way about the song. It is, you know, for me, something that I want people to hear and know, and because I'm proud to be married to Gwen and so proud of that song."

Meanwhile, the Voice coach did admit that he's had some uncomfortable run-ins with friends that weren't invited to his intimate wedding. Shelton and Stefani tied the knot surrounded by family at his Oklahoma ranch.

"So, I've had awkward conversations with so many of my friends since it's, ‘Oh, oh yeah. I read y'all ... Yeah, I read about that. How was that?’" he shares with a laugh. "You know, I was like, 'Listen, we kept it small, get over it, you know? It's not about you.'"

Earlier this month, Daly talked about Shelton and Stefani's wedding on the Today show, including sharing details about the couple's wedding vows.

"At the wedding, Gwen starts and she wrote this [speech] saying 'since I was a little girl... blah blah blah' and she crushes [it], not a dry eye in the church," Daly recalled. "... It was so perfect that I said to Blake when she was done, 'Top that, buddy.'"

But Daly said Shelton shocked wedding guests with his romantic gesture.

"Guitar comes in, stool, next thing you know, he wrote her a song, and he sings her a song -- while he's crying -- that he wrote specifically for her," he said. "'Reach the Star,' I think it was called. Not a dry eye in the house. That was a highlight."

A source also previously told ET that the wedding was "a fairy-tale experience."

"Everyone who attended the ceremony was talking about Gwen and Blake's love for one another," the source said. "They have been so careful because they've had their hearts broken and this wedding made everyone feel like dreams do really come true. They have both been through a lot and deserved to find each other. They were meant to be a couple in every way."