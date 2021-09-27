Blake Shelton Reacts to Rumor Ariana Grande Is Replacing Him on 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton thinks Ariana Grande's presence on The Voice is a "Thank U Next" to his time on the NBC music competition show. The 45-year-old country crooner, who is the only remaining original coach on the show, texted Grande over the weekend and the pop star thought it was so funny, she shared it on Instagram.

In the screenshot, Shelton's message is in response to a tabloid report that producers at The Voice are replacing him with Grande as she brings "fresh" energy to the show during her first season as a coach.

Shelton texted, "Thanks a lot Ari... Thanks a f**kin' lot.."

Grande clearly thought the exchange was funny, adding a heart to both of the texts and including the screenshot in a photo roundup.

Jokes aside, the "7 Rings" singer has been fitting right in with the other coaches on The Voice. Prior to the season starting, Grande spoke with ET about joining the show.

"I was a huge fan of The Voice. I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show," she told ET. "It always has the best energy, and it's just such wholesome, inspiring television. I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start their careers."