Blake Shelton Jokes That 'The Voice' Is 'Screwed' Without Him Ahead of His Final Season

Blake Shelton doesn't think The Voice stands a chance without him. The 46-year-old country crooner is preparing for the premiere of his final season on the NBC music competition after 23 seasons on the air.

While a guest on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Shelton was asked, "And you're so sick of everything, right?"

"Oh my god, I mean, Carson [Daly], Kelly [Clarkson]," Shelton jokingly quipped. "We do have the two new coaches -- we have Niall [Horan] and Chance [the Rapper]. Those kids have been fun to work with."

Kimmel said of The Voice, "I hope they make it without you."

"No, they're screwed for sure," Shelton joked.

As for what he hopes to take from the set, the "God's Country" singer has his eyes set on a big prize.

"I'm taking my chair with me when I leave. I hope I can. I actually asked if I could take my chair with me and I kind of got a look like you're giving me," he joked of Kimmel. "They'll probably make me buy it. Times are tough in network television."

While he might be ready to move on from The Voice, Shelton does miss his wife, Gwen Stefani, when he's on the road. He recently opened up to ET about trying to limit his time away from his family.

"I don’t do a lot of these -- I think we're doing 18 of these shows this year," he told ET of his live concerts. "I try to limit it as much as I can, because the whole reason I’m even stepping away from The Voice is so I can just be there more, and that’s what I’m gonna do."