Blake Lively Starring in 'It Ends With Us' Adaptation of Colleen Hoover's Novel

Blake Lively will star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel It Ends With Us, ET confirmed Thursday. Hoover also announced the news on her Instagram.

Lively will star as Lily Bloom, a small-town college graduate who moves to Boston with hopes of opening a flower shop. Justin Baldoni will direct the film, and star alongside Lively as Ryle Kincaid, the neurosurgeon Lily meets upon her arrival who has an aversion to serious romance.

"As Lily finds herself becoming the exception to [Ryle's] 'no dating' rule, she can’t help but wonder what made him that way in the first place," the book's description reads. "As questions about her new relationship overwhelms her, so do thoughts of Atlas Corrigan -- her first love and a link to the past she left behind. He was her kindred spirit, her protector. When Atlas suddenly reappears, everything Lily has built with Ryle is threatened."

The book centers on themes of domestic abuse and is loosely based on Hoover's own childhood. On her Instagram this week, Hoover filmed herself outside the home where her mother brought her and her siblings after leaving the children's abusive father.

"I just want everyone to know how appreciative I am to my mother, who got us out of a scary situation when I was a little girl and brought us here to this house which doesn't look like much, but this house was full of love and joy," Hoover told her followers. "Thank you, mom, for making that very difficult decision. This house holds nothing but wonderful memories for me."

Hoover continued with a reflection on her book's trajectory -- released in 2016, the novel became a cultural phenomenon on TikTok and was the top-selling print book of 2022, remaining on the New York Times bestseller list for over 90 weeks.

"We are now discussing a movie that's made from a book that was loosely inspired by my mother," Hoover continued. "It's just, it's bittersweet. So many people have had to go through that. But to know that my mom's decision has helped so many people get out of that...I love you, mom."

Christy Hall will adapt the film's script. The project is in development at Sony Pictures. Baldoni will exectuvie produce under his Wayfarer Studios banner.