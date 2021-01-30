Blake Lively Admits She 'Felt Insecure' After Giving Birth to Baby No. 3

Blake Lively is sharing her feelings about her post-pregnancy body. The 33-year-old actress got candid about feeling insecure after welcoming her third child, daughter Betty, in 2019. Posting a photo from a January 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she wrote how she "didn't fit into clothes."

"I put together a @lavinoffical shirt and dress from @netaporter to make this pretty outfit, because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth," she began. "And so many clothes from stores didn't fit either. So. Many."

"It doesn't send a great message to women when their bodies don't fit into what brands have to offer. It's alienating and confusing," Lively admitted. "And I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back. That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby's entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle."

She continued by adding that "instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn't fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect."

Instagram Story

The former Gossip Girl star then took a moment to shout-out Megababe founder Katie Sturino and other designers who are "challenging brands to do better, helping women to not feel alone."

Lively shares daughters James, 6, and Inez, 4, with husband Ryan Reynolds. Last year, during an interview with Good Morning America, Lively touched on being a mom to three girls under the age of 6.

"It's like going from two to 3,000," she said about the difference between having two children and three. "I mean, we have so many children. It's pretty crazy. We're outnumbered, and it's a lot. People say going from two to three, it's the same, you know, it's kind of easy -- those people do not have three kids."

"It is real crazy. But I'm here," she joked.

