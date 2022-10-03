'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': The World Is on the Brink of Eternal War in New Trailer

There's a war coming, and the man behind it is making serious waves in Wakanda. Marvel released a new trailer for the highly-anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Monday, giving fans a closer look at Tenoch Huerta's anti-hero Namor, who seems to be the leader of the biggest points of conflict in Marvel's return to Wakanda.

The trailer is another look into how Wakanda has operated in the direct aftermath of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's five-year "blip" and how the nation is grappling with the loss of its king, T'Challa (played by Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020).

The loss of their King also comes with the price of their Black Panther, which leaves Wakanda seemingly vulnerable in the eyes of the rest of the world. Queen Ramonda and Princess Shuri are fighting a battle at their fronts and their backs, as they contend with the surface world's greed for their resources and the underwater threat that is making an appearance.

The underwater kingdom of Talocan, ruled over by the powerful Namor (Huerta), makes its debut as a powerful enemy looking to "take over" the surface world. The trailer highlights the conflict between the two powerful nations as Namor and his army crash into Wakanda with destructive waves.

The trailer also features Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a.k.a. Ironheart. There are still no clues as to why the American teenager is in Wakanda, but the trailer teases a brief glimpse of her in her Ironheart suit as she uses her incredible intellect to follow in the footsteps of the late Tony Stark.

Fans also get a glimpse at the hero who will become the new Black Panther in the final moments of the trailer, lending credibility to the idea that Wakanda Forever will follow the steps of the comic books and introduce Shuri as the nation's new protector.

Watch the trailer below.

Walt Disney Studios

Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel also stars Florence Kasumba, Martin Freeman, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, Alex Livinalli and more. The first official look at the film premiered during Marvel Studios' panel at Comic-Con 2022, where President Kevin Feige said it will “continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film.”

As previously stated by Marvel Studios, Boseman’s character was not recast with a different actor following his death.

Daniel Kaluuya, meanwhile, is not in the sequel after revealing to ET he chose to star in the new Jordan Peele film Nope. "I was always in prep and then the call came, and I wasn't able to do it," he shared.

Kaluuya clarified that there is no bad blood between him and the franchise and that he's excited to see how Wakanda Forever pays tribute Boseman, who died unexpectedly in August 2020 after a private battle with cancer.

"I've heard things and I know that they're gonna do Chad an incredible, incredible, incredible service, so that's what I really care about," he said. "I can't wait to watch it."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will premiere on the big screen on Nov. 11.