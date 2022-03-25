'Black Panther' Sequel Gets Name and Release Date

Black Panther fans rejoice! A title for the highly anticipated sequel has been announced in addition to the July 8, 2022 release date.

On Monday, the Marvel Cinematic Universe revealed that the upcoming sequel to the 2018 film will be titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The MCU shared the news in a dramatic new trailer teasing a host of upcoming projects including Black Widow on July 9, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Sept. 3, Eternals on Nov. 5, Spider-Man: No Way Home on Dec. 17, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder on May 6, 2022, The Marvels on Nov. 11, 2022, Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania on Feb. 17, 2023, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 on May 5, 2023.

It is unclear how the Black Panther films will recalibrate following the death of star Chadwick Boseman in 2020. Boseman, who played King T'Challa, a.k.a. Black Panther, died at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Marvel Studios previously announced that it would not recast or digitally recreate T'Challa for the film's sequel. Since the mantle of Black Panther can be taken on by whoever is deemed the protector of Wakanda, another character could still end up becoming the Black Panther.

Just last month, fans petitioned the company to consider recasting the role as a tribute to Boseman.

"If Marvel Studios removes T'Challa, it would be at the expense of the audiences (especially Black boys and men) who saw themselves in him," the petition stated. "That also includes the millions of fans who were inspired by the character as well. By not recasting, it could stifle the opportunity for one of the most popular, leading Black superheroes to add on to their legacy. The #1 way to kill a legend, is to stop telling their story."

Back in March, director Ryan Coogler told The Hollywood Reporter he felt Boseman would have wanted the Black Panther team to continue with a sequel.

"You've got to keep going when you lose loved ones," he said at the time. "I know Chad wouldn't have wanted us to stop. He was somebody who was so about the collective."