'Black Mirror' to Return This Summer With Season 6, Debuts Moody NSFW Teaser

Black Mirror is back.

In the upcoming season, Black Mirror tells viewers to "expect the unexpected" as the series will be "the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet."

"Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect," creator and showrunner Charlie Booker told TUDUM in explaining his inspiration for the season.

"Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we've also got a few new elements, including some I've previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what 'a Black Mirror episode' even is," he teased. "The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through -- but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before."

Netflix

Rounding out the ensemble are Anjana Vasan, Auden Thornton, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Monica Dolan, Myha'la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney and Samuel Blenkin.

Black Mirror's last season dropped in 2019, so it's been quite a long wait for fans of the franchise.

In the moody NSFW 90-second teaser, flashes of each episode bring intriguing glimpses into the madness that awaits viewers. "It's all anyone can talk about," the teaser coyly teases.

Watch it below.