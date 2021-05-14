'Black-ish' to End After Eight Seasons

Black-ish is coming to an end. On Friday, ABC renewed its Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated sitcom for an eighth and final season.

The show, which stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, is currently airing its seventh season. Creator and executive producer Kenya Barris shared the news on social media with a goodbye video featuring the cast.

"When we launched, I didn't know that our show was going to have the impact that it had," Ross says in the clip.

"The thing that makes the Black-ish brand of comedy so universal, is it's family," actor Laurence Fishburne remarks. "It's always a little messy."

"Whoever's watching this, thank you for being interested in the stories we wanted to tell," Anderson adds. "I'm looking forward to how we're going to wrap up this series."

We are humbled to have been the home of “black-ish,” a show that has given voice to the Black experience through humor and heart. We look forward to celebrating the series and its cultural impact with the upcoming season 7 finale, and its eighth and final season. pic.twitter.com/YbpORjT2Vt — black-ish (@blackishabc) May 14, 2021

Alongside the clip, Barris wrote that the announcement of the upcoming final season "is both exciting and bittersweet."

"In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end," he wrote. "We are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for -- and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!"

Barris added that the show "changed my life in so many ways and I am so proud of the conversations we’ve started along the way."

"None of this would have been possible without our audience and supporters, who have championed the show every step of the journey; allowing us to change not just the narrative of Black Families, but of Family, Culture, and the World in general," he wrote. "All the while allowing us to talk about things that people were not supposed to talk about period... especially on a network television comedy."

He concluded his message by thanking "everyone who made it possible to get to this point!"

"The cast, crew, writers, directors, executives, and especially my family, who allowed me to mine so many deeply personal moments from them (many times forgetting to give them the heads up) and show them to the world," he wrote. "Tears fill my eyes and a smile brightens my face as I say thank you to ALL of my blackish family for all you have given of yourselves."

Ross shared the video as well, along with a note that began by saying, "It's hard to imagine that it’s been 7 years and that this will be our 8th and our final season of @blackishabc."

"The joy and pride in what we have made is immeasurable," she wrote. "Thank you for laughing, crying and growing with the Johnsons! Thank you to the #blackish family; our cast, writers and crew, what a journey it’s been with all of you. My love for you runs deep! Stay tuned y’all. It’s gonna be a good one!"

Black-ish's season 7 finale, which will feature Boyz II Men, is set to air Tuesday, May 18, at 9/8c on ABC.