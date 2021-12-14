Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Pics of 8-Month-Old Daughter Grace Meeting a Baby Koala

Bindi Irwin’s daughter made a sweet friend. The wildlife conservationist shared an adorable new photo of her and Chandler Powell’s baby girl, Grace Warrior, having the sweetest encounter. "Koala joey meeting our joey makes my heart happy,” she tweeted.

In the photos, 8-month-old Grace is all smiles as she hangs with the baby animal. Always camera ready, little Grace cracks a huge grin along with her parents in a selfie.

Bindi’s little one had a full day with animals. On Instagram, the daughter of Steve Irwin shared a series of pictures of Grace spending time with two of her favorite things. “She’s got her pug and her chicken and life is good. 🐶🌸🐓 @stellairwinthepug,” Bindi wrote.

In the first picture, Grace, who is wearing an adorable floral set, pets her pup. In the next picture, she reaches for the chicken -- who didn’t seem like it wanted to be touched.

Koala joey meeting our joey makes my heart happy. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1vs7GqpLCp — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) December 14, 2021

Grace is getting into the holiday spirit and even enjoying some of the festivities. Earlier this week, Bindi shared a selfie featuring her, her husband, her daughter, her mother, Terry Irwin, and brother, Robert Irwin, at their annual holiday party. “Our annual Australia Zoo Crew Christmas party was the best yet with beautiful Grace,” she captioned the selfie. “Celebrating our extraordinary team is one of my favourite things. We are tremendously grateful for their hard work and determination to make @AustraliaZoo a conservation destination. Our Zoo Crew family is the best. 💚”