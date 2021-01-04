Bindi Irwin Shares Precious New Pics of Daughter Grace to Celebrate Her First Week

Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, are totally smitten with their newborn daughter, Grace Warrior!

The proud parents took to Instagram on Thursday morning to celebrate the first week of their little girl's life with some sweet family photos.

"Our perfect Grace Warrior is one week old," Bindi captioned several photos of herself and Chandler wearing black shirts and cradling their infant, who is wrapped up in a floral-printed swaddle. "This week has been filled with sweet snuggles and infinite love."

Excited dad Chandler shared another shot on his account, writing, "One week as a family of 3❤️ My two beautiful girls make every day perfect."

Bindi Irwin/ Instagram Stories

The pair welcomed their little one on their first wedding anniversary last week. The little girl had several meaningful names.

"Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s," Bindi previously shared. "Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior."

The couple are letting fans in on their parenthood journey in the one-hour special, Crikey! It's a Baby, on Discovery +. It will include all the moments leading up to baby Grace's birth.