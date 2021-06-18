Bindi Irwin Posts Wedding Pic with Husband Chandler Powell in Honor of National Best Friend Day

Bindi Irwin married her best friend. The 22-year-old conservationist took to Instagram on Friday to share a pic from her March 2020 wedding to Chandler Powell in honor of National Best Friend Day.

In the sweet shot from their big day, Bindi and Chandler are smiling and laughing as they lovingly look at each other. Exactly one year after the pic was taken, the couple welcomed their daughter, Grace Warrior.

"Almost 8 years ago I fell in love with your smile, it’s been over a year since we got married, we’ve shared countless adventures and we continue to build a future together," Bindi captioned the photo. "The greatest blessing was bringing Grace Warrior into this world."

"I love being on this whirlwind journey with you," she continued. "My best friend. @chandlerpowell #NationalBestFriendDay"

Earlier in the day, Bindi's mom, Terri Irwin, took to Twitter to reveal that, like her daughter, she considered her husband to be her best friend. Terri's husband, Steve Irwin, died in 2006.

Terri's sweet post featured a pic of her and Steve hugging while wearing coordinating outfits. "I married mine! #NationalBestFriendsDay," she wrote alongside the snap.

When ET spoke to the Irwins ahead of Grace's birth, Bindi reflected on the relationship her late dad would've had with his granddaughter.

"He would've been a good, good grandpa. Yeah, he really would've been," Bindi told ET. "I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect. But it is so nice that we'll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries. It's really special."