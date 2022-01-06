Bindi Irwin Gets Tattoo Written in Her Dad's Handwriting as a Tribute to Her Baby Girl

Bindi Irwin's new tattoos are extra special. The 23-year-old conservationist showed off her latest ink, which honors both her daughter, Grace Warrior, late dad Steve Irwin, and husband Chandler Powell. Bindi's first photo shows the words "graceful warrior" and an alligator on her forearm, and her baby girl holding her hand. The second snap shows a ring of flowers around her wedding ring finger.

"The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, 'My graceful warrior'. That’s how her name was born. This is my dad’s handwriting to keep him with me, always," Bindi shared of the inspiration for the art. "Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors."

"And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom. Validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love. ❤️" she continued. "Since Grace’s breastfeeding journey ended, now felt like the perfect time for this empowering artwork."

Steve, known as The Crocodile Hunter, died Sept. 4, 2006, after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb while filming a documentary. While the Irwins have worked tirelessly to continue his legacy, in Crikey! It's a Baby, Bindi got emotional as she spoke about not being able to share new moments with her dad now that she's a mother.

"It's hard knowing that she'll never get to actually meet him and it's devastating because I'll never get to watch their connection. But, I can not wait to be able to tell beautiful Grace all of these stories about dad, to be able to share with her what an amazing father he was," she expressed. "It's going to be…it's going to be really special…It's going to be really special for her to know him through us, to tell her about what an amazing man he was."

Before welcoming Grace Warrior, ET spoke with Bindi, Terri and Robert Irwin about how their late patriarch would feel about becoming a grandpa.

"He would've been a good, good grandpa. Yeah, he really would've been," Bindi said. "I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect. But it is so nice that we'll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries. It's really special."

Terri added, "He'd be over the moon. I will say one thing for sure is you would never have to wonder what he would've worn during any of the milestones. He would've worn khaki to the wedding, khaki to everything."

