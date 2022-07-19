Bindi Irwin Celebrates Mother Terri's Birthday With Sweet Family Photo

Bindi Irwin is celebrating someone special! On Tuesday, the wildlife conservationist took to her Instagram to celebrate her mother, Terri Irwin, on her birthday.

“Mum, I couldn’t wait to wish you a HAPPY BIRTHDAY! So excited to celebrate your birthday tomorrow and the amazing, beautiful, inspiring person you are,” the 23-year-old wrote ahead of her mother's birthday on July 20.

“Thank you for being born. ❤️ I love you more than I could possibly describe and every day I’m grateful for your kind heart and strong soul. Of all the good things in this world, you’re the most wonderful.”

Next to the sweet caption was a picture of Terri, Bindi, Bindi’s husband, Chandler Powell, their daughter, Grace Warrior, and Robert Irwin, all smiling for the camera while they wear their matching Australia Zoo uniforms.

Robert, 18, shared his sister’s birthday post to their mother on his Instagram Stories.

Terri’s children weren’t the only people to celebrate her birthday. Terri took to Twitter to share a special gift she received from Paris Hilton -- who recently appeared in a commercial with Bindi and Robert.

“Thanks for the birthday cake @ParisHilton,” the 57-year-old captioned a photo of the pink birthday cake with Hilton’s picture on it.

Last month, Bindi celebrated her mom and late father, Steve Irwin, with a special tribute on what would have marked a milestone anniversary for the couple.

“30 years of a love story that has inspired the world. ❤️,” Bindi wrote next to a throwback picture of her parents sitting on the couch while her dad takes a phone call and her mother strikes a pose.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

In May, Bindi paid tribute to her mom on Mother's Day with a special tribute and a throwback picture. “The strongest, most loving and caring woman in the world,” Bindi wrote next to a photo of her as a child, holding on to her mother.

“Mum, I love you more than I can possibly describe," she added. "I am forever in awe of the remarkable person you are. Thank you for being my best friend from the moment I can remember. ❤️.”