Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Fuel Engagement Rumors: Everything to Know

Billy Ray Cyrus' "Achy Breaky Heart" seems to have moved on from Tish Cyrus. The 61-year-old country crooner and father of Miley Cyrus has seemingly started a new romance with 28-year-old Australian singer-songwriter Firerose.

The two musicians have been featured on one another's social media accounts quite frequently in recent months. There's even been speculation that the pair are engaged after Firerose was spotted sporting a large diamond sparkler on that finger in recent pics.

"They've been dating for a little while," a Cyrus family source tells People. "They grew close while working on music together. It is what it is. He and Tish were over before he started dating her."

The source says that an engagement between the pair is unlikely, according to People.

ET has reached out to Billy Ray's rep for comment.

Billy Ray's ex, Tish, filed for divorce in April after 28 years of marriage. In the complaint for divorce, it was noted Tish and Billy Ray have not lived together since February 2020. Tish cited irreconcilable differences as the grounds for their divorce. The former couple shares five kids: Miley Cyrus, 29, Noah Cyrus, 22, and Braison Cyrus, 28, as well as Brandi Cyrus, 35, and Trace Cyrus, 33, whom Tish gave birth to prior to their relationship. Billy Ray also has a son, Christopher, with his ex, Kristin Luckey.

Billy Ray and Firerose previously worked together on their collaboration track, "New Day," which was released in 2021. It is not clear exactly when their romance began.

"We actually met 10 years ago on the set of Hannah Montana," Firerose shared of her relationship with Billy Ray during a 2021 interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan. "And Billy Ray's been a phenomenal supporter of my music ever since. He's just really believed in me and continued to tell me to pursue my dreams no matter what. The music industry's not easy, but he's been just a really incredible support."