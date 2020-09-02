Billy Eichner and Fans Are Shocked to See Blac Chyna at the Oscars

Blac Chyna took the world by surprise on Sunday night. The 31-year-old reality star walked the red carpet at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, though she isn't affiliated with the ceremony or involved with any of the nominated films.
Chyna, who shares a 3-year-old daughter, Dream, with her ex, Rob Kardashian, looked chic for her Oscars debut, opting for a black velvet dress, which featured a high slit, a plunging neck and blue fringe detail.
She wore her hair slicked back and accessorized with blue-jeweled earrings for the evening's festivities.
Many took to Twitter following Chyna's walk down the carpet to speculate about what brought her to the annual awards show.
Billy Eichner quipped, "Loved her in Marriage Story," in response to Chyna's attendance, referencing the Oscar-nominated movie starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern.
"How tf did Blac Chyna finesse her way into the #Oscars?!" one person questioned.
"I don’t even care about what she wears b**ch Blac Chyna is at the Oscars," another person wrote.
"Blac Chyna at the #Oscars who would have thought this day will come," a third person commented.
Keep reading for more reactions to Chyna's surprise appearance.
Watch the video below for more on this year's ceremony.
RELATED CONTENT: